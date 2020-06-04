VANCOUVER -- Hockey is a sport that is loved by Canadians from coast to coast.

Miguel, who is 10, and Cristian, who is 8, were both devastated when the spring hockey season was put on hold.

Cristian felt that if kids forgot about hockey it would be absolutely horrible.

The young Ladner, B.C., boys had an idea. They created hockey drill videos using their rollerblades and shared them on YouTube.

Their goal is to provide the chance for other children to keep their hockey skills up during the pandemic.

Instead of letting isolation get these two boys down they have demonstrated resilience and ingenuity.

Their dad, Erick Phillips, says that he could not be more proud.

Community Connection is all about sharing your stories and videos. Email communityconnection@ctv.ca for your chance to be featured.