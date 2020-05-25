VANCOUVER -- Many cafes and restaurants are starting to open their doors to patrons and welcome them back.

Giobean Espresso wanted to let the community know that their local business will survive by creating a song and dance.

The entire Social Distance video was sung to the tune of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive."

Giobean is a family-run establishment and the entire team was on board with crafting a fun way to connect with the community.

The lyrics were written by co-owner Lucy Lauretta and sung by local celebrity Anna Jacyszyn. Co-owner Giovanni Lauretta emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses during this difficult time.

They wanted to provide a smile for their patrons as everyone adjusts to the new normal.

