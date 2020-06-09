CHILLIWACK -- Nancy Gauvin is the associate director of employment and community inclusion services. Matt Mckay has Down syndrome and has known Gauvin for many years.

He had expressed to her over a decade ago that his dream job was to work for the RCMP.

Gauvin knew that there would be obstacles to make this dream come true.

She reached out through her network to the Chilliwack RCMP and learned that a team member's sibling on the force also had Down syndrome.

They were very enthusiastic over finding the perfect role for McKay.

They created an administrative role for him that required enhanced security status that allows him to move freely through the detachment and have access to sensitive material.

He collects documents from the locked cabinets and shredding baskets in serious crime, general duty, drug section, admin sections and records sections.

During the pandemic, McKay has not been able to go to work, which has been very disruptive for his daily routine.

As it has been for many, this adjustment has been quite difficult for McKay, and he has been missing his colleagues at the detachment.

His coworkers at the Chilliwack RCMP felt the same, so they decided to do something special for his 10-year anniversary with the force.

A street parade was arranged where he was presented with gifts and a commemorative medal for his time served with the RCMP.

Gauvin says that she has known McKay for a long time, but she has never seen him as happy as she did that day.

