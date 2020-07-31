Advertisement
Community centre programs to restart in a few weeks in Vancouver
Published Friday, July 31, 2020 8:48AM PDT
Downtown Vancouver is seen from Chopper 9. (Gary Barndt / CTV Vancouver)
VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Park Board is restarting some programs at community centres on Sept. 8.
It says services focusing on children, youth and seniors as well as food security will be operating with measures in place at 24 community centres.
Registration for programs will be required, with limitations on drop-ins.
Staggered start and end times will be implemented to reduce overcrowding and staff are expected to direct people in common areas.