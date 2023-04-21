Commercial vehicle blitz in Richmond results in 32 charges being laid: RCMP

Dozens of drivers were pulled over during a commercial vehicle blitz in Richmond earlier this month that resulted in 32 charges being laid.

Richmond RCMP said the blitz was conducted near No. 6 Road and Commerce Parkway on April 6, in partnership with the City of Richmond, along with commercial vehicle inspectors from police and RCMP detachments across the Lower Mainland.

"A total of 55 commercial vehicles were inspected, with 19 of them having significant defects that rendered them out of service," Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in a news release Friday, adding that the vehicles have been pulled off the road until the defects are fixed.

"Three of the commercial vehicles were towed immediately, 79 vehicle defects were identified and 32 charges were laid either under the Motor Vehicle Act Regulations or the Commercial Transportation Act," said Hwang.

Authorities added that they were particularly concerned after an inspection of a landscaping truck and its corresponding trailer.

"The truck was discovered to have a portion of its metal componentry replaced by plastic," said Hwang. "The trailer being towed by the truck had been uninsured since 2012. Furthermore, the operator of the truck was determined to be unlicensed since 2005."