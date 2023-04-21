Commercial vehicle blitz in Richmond results in 32 charges being laid: RCMP

Dozens of drivers were pulled over during a commercial vehicle blitz in Richmond earlier this month that resulted in 32 charges being laid. Dozens of drivers were pulled over during a commercial vehicle blitz in Richmond earlier this month that resulted in 32 charges being laid.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener