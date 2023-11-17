VANCOUVER
    • Commercial truck carrying chemicals goes up in flames on Okanagan Connector

    A fire involving a commercial truck carrying chemicals forced the partial closure of the Okanagan Connector Friday afternoon.

    West Kelowna RCMP and BC Highway Patrol closed the eastbound lanes on Highway 97C after the truck went up in flames approximately 20 kilometres outside of West Kelowna near the Silver Creek pullout, according to a statement released by Mounties shortly after noon.

    "The truck was carrying chemicals that ignited and is making the fire fight challenging," RCMP said in their statement, adding that the West Kelowna Fire Department remained on scene Friday afternoon to battle the blaze.

    Mounties said the westbound lanes of Highway 97C remained open during the incident, but are advising motorists that traffic is slow and to avoid the area if possible.

    "Once the fire is extinguished, an investigation will begin into the cause of the blaze," RCMP added.

