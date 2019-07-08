

A special celebration was held at a beloved Vancouver deli over the weekend to mark an anniversary.

La Grotta Del Formaggio marked 40 years in business Sunday.

The small spot located on Commercial Drive near First Avenue is best known for its family approach to customer service, and for its sandwiches.

"We actually just won best sandwich in Vancouver," Domenico Bruzzese told CTV News during the celebration, which took place on Car Free Day.

The annual street party sees the Drive closed to traffic, making way for artisans, vendors and pedestrians. Fifteen blocks are transformed into a festival space showcasing the best of the city.

La Grotta is located in the heart of the festival zone.

Bruzzese's sister, Sandra Raines, said the shop's size is part of the appeal.

"It's a small store, so it's like we feel we can communicate directly with our customers. If we have any questions, they're talking to the owners… they're talking to the long-time staff. They can make that connection," she said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Steve Saunders