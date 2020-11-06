VANCOUVER -- We often associate Canada's role in World War II with the brave contributions from the front lines in Europe.

Our military and civilians played an important role in supporting the Allied victory at home in Canada too.

An Ancestry survey revealed that 58% of British Columbians don't know about Canada's home front contributions during World War II.

Family history expert Lesley Anderson joined CTV Morning Live to share some of our important Canadian history.

Ancestry has an extensive library of newspaper articles, records and letters that help tell these fascinating historical stories.

Learning these stories helps share a deeper personal connection to Remembrance Day and helps us understand how the conflict shaped our family's history.

To commemorate Remembrance Day, Ancestry is opening up free access to all global military records on the site from November 2nd to the 11th.