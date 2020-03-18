VANCOUVER -- The day after B.C. declared a public health emergency, the province's public safety minister will update media on the government's response.

It is not yet known which topics will be addressed during the news conference hosted by Mike Farnworth.

Farnworth is also the province's solicitor general.

Farnworth will speak about three hours before a daily update, which will also be streamed live, on COVID-19 cases from B.C.'s public health officer and the provincial health minister.

At the same time as Farnworth addresses the media, the City of Vancouver will provide details on its efforts.

This article is developing. Check back for updates.

