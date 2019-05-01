

CTV News Vancouver





After a lengthy hiatus from the family band, the Jonas Brothers have reunited and are going on tour.

Kevin, Joe and Nick will be stopping in 44 cities between June and the end of October during their Happiness Begins tour.

They'll kick off in Carson, Calif. on June 1 then head to the U.K. for a single show at London's Wembley Stadium.

So far, it appears they'll be taking a two month break, then resuming the tour in August.

Most of the remaining 42 shows are in the U.S., but they'll cross the border for a show in Toronto on Aug. 23.

The Jonas Brothers will be back in Canada on Oct. 11 for their Vancouver show at Rogers Arena.

Tickets go on sale next week. Below is the full list of tour dates:

June 1 - Carson, Calif.

June 8 - London, U.K.

June 14 - Wantagh, N.Y.

June 16 - Mansfield, Mass.

Aug. 7 - Miami, Fla.

Aug. 9 - Orlando, Fla.

Aug. 10 - Tampa, Fla.

Aug. 12 - Atlanta, Ga.

Aug. 14 - Raleigh, N.C.

Aug. 15 - Washington, D.C.

Aug. 17 - Boston, Mass.

Aug. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa.

Aug. 21 - Montville, Conn.

Aug. 23 - Toronto

Aug. 27 - Buffalo, N.Y.

Aug. 29 - New York, N.Y.

Aug. 31 – Hersey, Pa.

Sept. 3 - Pittsburgh, Pa.

Sept. 5 - Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 7 - Detroit, Mich.

Sept. 8 - Grand Rapids, Mich.

Sept. 10 - Nashville, Tenn.

Sept. 13 - Indianapolis, Ind.

Sept. 14 - St. Louis, Mo.

Sept. 16 - St. Paul, Minn.

Sept. 17 - Milwaukee, Wis.

Sept. 19 - Chicago, Ill.

Sept. 22 - Kansas City, Mo.

Sept. 25 - Dallas, Texas

Sept. 26 - Houston, Texas

Sept. 27 - San Antonio, Texas

Sept. 29 - Tulsa, Okla.

Oct. 1 - Denver, Colo.

Oct. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 5 - Phoenix, Ariz.

Oct. 6 - Anaheim, Calif.

Oct. 8 - San Francisco, Calif.

Oct. 11 - Vancouver, B.C.

Oct. 12 - Tacoma, Wash.

Oct. 13 - Portland, Ore.

Oct. 15 - Sacramento, Calif.

Oct. 17 - San Diego, Calif.

Oct. 18 - Las Vegas, Nev.

Oct. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif.

Venue details and the option to "RSVP" through Facebook is available on the Jonas Brothers' website. Fans can also buy tickets on the website once they go on sale.