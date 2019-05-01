Comeback tour: The Jonas Brothers are coming to Vancouver
From left, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the musical group Jonas Brothers arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheater, in Los Angeles, Aug. 11, 2013. (Jordan Strauss / Invision)
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 12:21PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 1, 2019 1:24PM PDT
After a lengthy hiatus from the family band, the Jonas Brothers have reunited and are going on tour.
Kevin, Joe and Nick will be stopping in 44 cities between June and the end of October during their Happiness Begins tour.
They'll kick off in Carson, Calif. on June 1 then head to the U.K. for a single show at London's Wembley Stadium.
So far, it appears they'll be taking a two month break, then resuming the tour in August.
Most of the remaining 42 shows are in the U.S., but they'll cross the border for a show in Toronto on Aug. 23.
The Jonas Brothers will be back in Canada on Oct. 11 for their Vancouver show at Rogers Arena.
Tickets go on sale next week. Below is the full list of tour dates:
June 1 - Carson, Calif.
June 8 - London, U.K.
June 14 - Wantagh, N.Y.
June 16 - Mansfield, Mass.
Aug. 7 - Miami, Fla.
Aug. 9 - Orlando, Fla.
Aug. 10 - Tampa, Fla.
Aug. 12 - Atlanta, Ga.
Aug. 14 - Raleigh, N.C.
Aug. 15 - Washington, D.C.
Aug. 17 - Boston, Mass.
Aug. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa.
Aug. 21 - Montville, Conn.
Aug. 23 - Toronto
Aug. 27 - Buffalo, N.Y.
Aug. 29 - New York, N.Y.
Aug. 31 – Hersey, Pa.
Sept. 3 - Pittsburgh, Pa.
Sept. 5 - Columbus, Ohio
Sept. 7 - Detroit, Mich.
Sept. 8 - Grand Rapids, Mich.
Sept. 10 - Nashville, Tenn.
Sept. 13 - Indianapolis, Ind.
Sept. 14 - St. Louis, Mo.
Sept. 16 - St. Paul, Minn.
Sept. 17 - Milwaukee, Wis.
Sept. 19 - Chicago, Ill.
Sept. 22 - Kansas City, Mo.
Sept. 25 - Dallas, Texas
Sept. 26 - Houston, Texas
Sept. 27 - San Antonio, Texas
Sept. 29 - Tulsa, Okla.
Oct. 1 - Denver, Colo.
Oct. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah
Oct. 5 - Phoenix, Ariz.
Oct. 6 - Anaheim, Calif.
Oct. 8 - San Francisco, Calif.
Oct. 11 - Vancouver, B.C.
Oct. 12 - Tacoma, Wash.
Oct. 13 - Portland, Ore.
Oct. 15 - Sacramento, Calif.
Oct. 17 - San Diego, Calif.
Oct. 18 - Las Vegas, Nev.
Oct. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif.
Venue details and the option to "RSVP" through Facebook is available on the Jonas Brothers' website.