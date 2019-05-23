

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A third-floor suite in the Regal Hotel caught fire Wednesday night, prompting an evacuation and the closure of a portion of the Granville Strip.

Asst. Chief Kevin Wilson of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said when they tried to gain access to the suite, a resident became combative with fire crews. The man was escorted out by firefighters and delivered to waiting Vancouver police officers downstairs.

"There were a lot of people trying to vacate the building in a hurry on the stairs and we had a combative resident that didn’t want us in his unit," Wilson said.

The blaze was contained to one suite, but did get into the walls. Wilson said there was also a "large hoarding issue" that posed a serious hazard and made it difficult for crews to get into the unit.

“When there’s an excessive amount of combustible material, anything – a cooking fire, a lit cigarette that’s dropped, anything – can become catastrophic and produce a fire," Wilson said. "When there’s significant fire inside the suite and we have difficulty gaining access, we can’t get to the source of the fire to put it out.”

About 25 firefighters battled the blaze, and were eventually able to knock it down once they made their way to the source.

Wilson said the crews did a fantastic job despite the complications they had to deal with and that he's very pleased with the result.

A fire investigator was on scene to determine the cause of the fire and how it may have started.