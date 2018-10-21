

CTV Vancouver





Three people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Surrey.

Police responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 152 Street and Fraser Highway shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday.

RCMP said a north-bound Infiniti collided with a west-bound Dodge Durango.

The area was closed for several hours while officers investigated the cause of the collision.

Mounties said speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors in the crash.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam video to contact Surrey police at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers.