REVELSTOKE, B.C. -- RCMP confirm one person died in a crash Monday east of Revelstoke, B.C.

Cpl. Mike Halskov says the collision between a sedan and a transport truck happened just before 4 p.m., on Highway 1 about 18 kilometres outside Revelstoke.

Police say they're investigating but aren't releasing further details on the crash.

Conditions were reported to be challenging along the route, with snow falling for most of the day.

DriveBC, the provincial government's online site for road conditions, said there was blowing snow, slippery sections and limited visibility at the time of the crash.

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke was closed for hours but reopening just before midnight.