An SUV smashed into two wooden power poles Sunday in Port Coquitlam, knocking out electricity and impacting roughly 3,200 BC Hydro customers.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on Lougheed Highway near Sherling Avenue where the SUV came to a rest on a concrete barrier.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Port Coquitlam RCMP said the investigation will look into whether speed, alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the crash.

BC Hydro said power was restored by about 7 a.m. after crews were able to switch customers to another circuit while they repair the power poles.

The utility company said customers may experience a short outage once crews switch them back to their original circuit