

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





Canada Way was shut down after a collision involving an RCMP cruiser just before midnight on Friday.

There was significant damage to the front end of the police SUV and the vehicle's airbags had deployed. The incident happened at Canada Way and Sperling Avenue.

"One of our officers, she was travelling eastbound in one of our marked police cars," said Cpl. Stacey Rogers. "Another car came out of a gas station at that corner, attempting to turn westbound onto Canada way."

That turn is forbidden because of a painted median on the road—Rogers said drivers should treat them the same as concrete medians.

"The painted medians are supposed to prohibit traffic from crossing from one side to the other," she said.

The officer sustained minor injuries, but she was able to go home at the end of the night.

The driver of the white SUV was given a ticket, but Rogers said she didn't know which traffic violation it was issued for.