VANCOUVER - A cyclist is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Maple Ridge Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver the agency received a call about the incident shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Three ambulances responded to the scene near the intersection of 117 Avenue and 210 Street, and one patient was transported to hospital. EHS could not provide any information about the severity of the injuries.

Crews from Maple Ridge Fire Rescue Service and Ridge Meadows RCMP also responded to the scene.

Video from the scene showed a bicycle with lime-green handlebars lying on its side on the wet pavement.

Police could be seen taping off the intersection, which was closed in all directions for a few hours as they conducted their investigation.

A black pickup truck with a dent in its hood could also be seen behind the police tape.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP for more information. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.