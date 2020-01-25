VANCOUVER -- Police, fire and ambulance responded to a collision between a black Ferrari and a semi-truck in Burnaby in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Willingdon Avenue just south of Canada Way, and left the Ferrari wedged underneath the much larger vehicle.

Firefighters had to cut the Ferrari open to get the driver and passenger out, and video from the scene shows first responders loading the driver and passenger into ambulances.

CTV News has reached out to Burnaby RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services for more details.