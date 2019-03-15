

Shannon Paterson, CTV Vancouver





The millionaire Vancouver businessman and philanthropist facing fraud charges in the U.S. college admissions cheating scandal has pleaded not guilty in a Boston, Mass. courtroom.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Massachusetts, David Sidoo has been ordered to post a US$1.5 million bond, and will be allowed to return to Vancouver.

But he’s forbidden from travelling outside the U.S. or Canada, and has been ordered not to speak to anyone else charged in "Operation Varsity Blues."

Sidoo is accused of paying someone $200,000 to take his two sons' college entrance exams in 2011 and 2012.

His case is back in a federal court in Boston on April 18, but he will not be forced to attend.