

Gary Barndt, CTV News Vancouver





The Cambie Street bridge has collapsed and there are numerous cars and people trapped.

A second scene involved cars trapped in a rock slide.

Under the heat and glare of an afternoon sun, Operation VanSlam was in full operation.

That’s just two of the fictional exercises emergency crews and volunteers were practicing today.

Vancouver Urban Search and Rescue along with crews from North Vancouver, Coquitlam, the Canadian Armed Forces and hundreds of city staff and volunteers around the region worked on their responses to disasters as well as training and organization.

"The teams job is firstly make sure the scene is stable, then send in the K-9 unit and searchers to locate survivors or deceased, prioritize resources then the heavy rescue teams get to work," said Jonathan Gormick of Canada Task Force 1.

The City of Vancouver was in attendance to remind people to develop their own safety plan for their families.

Officials say some residents could be lightly affected and not be displaced while others could be forced out over a year or more.

City staff say they are continually upgrading aging infrastructure with an eye to seismic and climate emergencies.

This includes a dedicated fire protection system for the downtown, Kitsilano and Fairview slopes.

The city is also installing a skeletal grid of seismically resistant pipes for drinking water.

"We’re the best prepared we’ve ever been and we have a long ways to go to be as prepared as we want to be," said Vancouver Fire Chief Darrell Reid.

To learn how to make your own emergency plans for your family and learn about your resources available in your area, go you your city's website for info.