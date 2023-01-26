Cold spell set to sweep B.C., triggering special weather statement

Get ready to bundle up—British Columbia is about to experience a cold snap.

Frigid weather is on the way, triggering a special weather statement from Environment Canada on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to be five to 10 degrees below average for the South Coast.

The advisory is in effect for nearly the entire province, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

“Arctic air will invade B.C. beginning overnight Friday, with a major shift in temperature from our mild January,” wrote Environment Canada.

Northern B.C. coastal areas will also see a rapid drop in temperatures from above normal to below.

The icy air will bring gusty winds and wind chill will make temperatures feel even cooler.

A few days of outflow winds are forecast for the coastal valleys of the North and Central Coast beginning Saturday morning.

By nighttime, the winds will spread to the Sea to Sky and Fraser Valley regions.

Temperatures are expected to gradually climb back up again late next week.

“However, there remains significant uncertainty on the timing of a return to seasonal temperatures,” reads the special weather statement.