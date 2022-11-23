Coffee run ends with B.C. coworkers sharing $500K lottery prize

Two coworkers from B.C.'s Okanagan are sharing a $500,000 lottery prize after deciding to buy a Lotto Max ticket together on a recent coffee run.

Kelowna residents Matthew Saari and Glenn Lamb purchased their lucky ticket for the Oct. 7 draw at the One Stop convenience store on Bernard Avenue, and matched all seven numbers for a Maxmillions prize.

That would have netted them a cool $1 million – but someone in Ontario matched the same seven numbers, so the prize was split in half.

Still, sharing $500,000 was a welcome windfall for the coworkers: "This will open a few more doors for my family and will create a nice little nest egg for our future," Saari said in a B.C. Lottery Corporation news release.

Lamb was golfing when he learned about their win. He told the BCLC he plans to spend more time on his hobbies – including more golf.

According to lottery officials, the chances of winning a Maxmillions prize are as low as winning a full Lotto Max jackpot, with odds of about one in 33.3 million.