

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





Whether you like enjoying a latte, energizing with an espresso, or kick-start your day with a cappuccino, you want a coffee maker that can deliver.

The experts at Consumer Reports run several machines through brewing performance, timing and convenience tests each year, and say the good news is that with a great coffee maker, you can get the caffeine you crave at home for less money per cup.

For coffee connoisseurs, you’ll want to consider a drip coffee maker over single-serve or pod machines. And that’s where the brew-performance test comes in.

“To get the most out of your coffee beans, you want a drip coffee maker that can heat the water to between 195 and 205 degrees and hold it there for five minutes or more. If a coffee maker can’t do that, chances are good you’re not going to get the best-tasting cup of coffee,” explained Sara Morrow-Harcourt with Consumer Reports.

The $120 Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14 Cup Programmable DCC-3200 coffee maker consistently tops CR’s ratings, and for good reason.

“In our most recent survey, Cuisinart earned CR’s top rating for owner satisfaction,” Morrow-Harcourt said.

If getting that coffee fix fast is your first order of business, then a single-serve or pod coffee maker might be a better option.

Testers evaluate single-serve coffee makers for temperature and size consistency on individual cups of coffee and, most importantly, on how long it takes to deliver that first cup, followed by a second.

“Of the nearly 40 single-serve coffee makers CR tested, none earns better than a good rating for taste, which is only mediocre,” said Morrow-Harcourt.

Instead, CR says to consider which brand of coffee pod you want to drink.

If you’re looking for all the bells and whistles it might cost you. The $450 Delonghi Nespresso Lattissima One Espresso Maker EN500BW/W makes espressos and has a built-in milk frother.

“It’s great for a crowd of coffee lovers because it delivers not only the first cup especially fast but subsequent cups, too,” said Morrow-Harcourt.

It uses Nespresso’s coffee capsules, which you can purchase online or at Nepresso boutiques.

And if you think espresso delivers the most caffeine, Consumer Reports says it depends. An ounce, or one shot of espresso, contains 63 mg of caffeine.

Regular coffee has 12 mg of caffeine per ounce. So yes, espresso does have more caffeine, except most of us drink at least 8 ounces of regular coffee in a serving, and that would add up to 96 mg of caffeine.