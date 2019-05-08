

CTV News Vancouver





Check your cupboards.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall on coconut meat due to risk of salmonella contamination.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the CFIA announced the recall of FeedingChange Canada's Young Thai Coconut Meat.

The products are sold in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and the Yukon, but the CFIA said it's possible the recall will be expanded to include the rest of Canada.

The investigation was first triggered May 3, but was expanded this week after additional information became available.

Packages with best before dates between May 25, 2020 and June 26, 2020 should not be consumed, the recall alert says. The packages are 454 grams with the UPC 0 91037 12927 7.

Products should not be consumed, and should instead be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Anyone who thinks they've gotten sick from consuming a recalled product is advised to call their doctor.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still cause illness. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are the most at risk.

Healthy people may experience fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Severe arthritis is possible, and in rare cases, salmonella can cause deadly infections.

So far, no illnesses have been linked to consumption of the coconut meat.