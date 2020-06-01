VANCOUVER -- An investigation is underway at a railway yard in Surrey, B.C., after a CN rail employee died early Monday morning.

The Transportation Safety Board says the incident happened at about 2 a.m. at the Canadian National Railway Thornton Yard.

CN Rail confirmed to CTV News Vancouver by email that the death involved one of their employees.

"We want to offer our sincere condolences to the employee's family and community in these tragic times," the emailed statement from CN Rail said.

Details about the incident weren't provided, but the TSB says CN Rail notified them the incident happened during "switching operations" and an investigator is being deployed to gather more information.

The TSB is an independent agency responsible for investigating air, marine, pipeline and rail transportation occurrences.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.