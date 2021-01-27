Interior Health is reiterating warnings against social gatherings as a COVID-19 cluster grows in Williams Lake, B.C.

The health authority says in a statement that 46 cases have been linked to a community cluster first identified one week ago today.

Since New Year's Day, a total of 314 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the region and 150 cases are currently active.

Interior Health says most of the transmission occurred at recent social events and gatherings.

