Advertisement
Cluster growing in Williams Lake; health officials reiterate warnings against gatherings
Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 8:52AM PST
An electron microscopic image that shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. (AFP)
Share:
Interior Health is reiterating warnings against social gatherings as a COVID-19 cluster grows in Williams Lake, B.C.
The health authority says in a statement that 46 cases have been linked to a community cluster first identified one week ago today.
Since New Year's Day, a total of 314 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the region and 150 cases are currently active.
Interior Health says most of the transmission occurred at recent social events and gatherings.
Read more: