Lawyers made their final arguments Monday in the trial of a B.C. mother accused of second-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Teagan Batstone.

The body of eight-year-old Teagan was found in December 2014 in the back of a car in South Surrey. Her mother, Lisa, was arrested at the scene and charged with the death less than 24 hours later.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard emotional testimony from the girl's father, who said he'd spent years worrying about Teagan's safety.

He testified that he and Lisa shared custody of the girl, and that communication had been at times combative. He said he'd tried to get temporary custody of Teagan following a suicide attempt by Lisa in 2012, but the girl was returned to her mother.

During the trial, the Crown claimed Teagan had been smothered, and that her death was partially motivated by Lisa's resentment toward the girl's father.

The court heard testimony from a forensics officer about items found in Lisa's car and home, including a note that read "I'm sorry," found in the kitchen garbage.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Following her arrest, Lisa underwent a psychiatric assessment. Her lawyer said she was severely depressed at the time.

Defence argued her mental state at the time was unclear, and there is evidence she'd consumed alcohol and prescription medication.

Her lawyer said Crown cannot prove the intent necessary for a second-degree charge, suggesting she be found guilty of manslaughter instead.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber