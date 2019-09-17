Warning: Disturbing content

The second-degree murder trial of a Vancouver Island man accused of killing his two young daughters is getting closer to being turned over to the jury.

Closing arguments are now underway in the trial of Andrew Berry. The defence is addressing the jury first, the Crown's final argument will follow.

Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of his two daughters, four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe.

The sisters were found dead in their beds at their father’s apartment on Christmas Day 2017, after they were not returned to their mother's custody as scheduled.

Both children had been stabbed multiple times. Berry was found naked and injured in the bathtub.

The trial began in April in Vancouver, and has been live-streamed to a Victoria courthouse for public viewing.

The Crown’s theory is the girls were killed Christmas morning. In an opening statement, prosecutor Clare Jennings said Berry had animosity towards the girls' mother, and his own parents, and was in a "negative financial position."

While testifying in his own defence, Berry rejected suggestions from prosecutors that he killed his daughters and then tried to kill himself.

Berry told the jury he owed $25,000 to a loan shark named Paul as the result of gambling, and later handed over a spare set of keys to his apartment at Paul's request.

He has testified he and the girls were out sledding for most of Christmas Day, and on their final return home, he was stabbed by an unknown attacker and was losing and regaining consciousness.

This is a developing story. More to come.

