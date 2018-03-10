Rescuers are searching for two experienced climbers, one from Squamish, B.C., who went missing in the Juneau Icefield in southeastern Alaska.

Marc-André Leclerc, from Squamish, and George "Ryan" Johnson were dropped off by helicopter on March 4 for a climb on the Mendenhall Glacier. They were supposed to ski out on Wednesday evening, but never showed up.

Searchers know the pair summited Mendenhall Towers from photos they posted on social media, but something must have gone wrong when they descended.

"There was an initial search one and we found the gear that they had left to ski out with," said Megan Peters with the Alaska State Troopers.

She said it's "anybody's guess" what happened from the time they left the summit to when they were supposed to pick up their ski gear to exit the backcountry. A snowstorm that hit the area may have also affected their climb down.

Volunteers with Juneau Mountain Rescue have joined the state troopers and the U.S. Coast Guard looking for the pair. Bad weather has hampered search efforts, though.

Leclerc is a well-known climber, and was even profiled last year in Climbing magazine for his finesse tackling difficult routes.

Friends have commented Leclerc's last Instagram post from this climb wishing for his safe return.

Peters said the pair did the right thing by letting people know when to expect them back and their friends did the right thing by notifying authorities as soon as they were overdue.

She said minutes can matter when it comes to surviving in the Alaskan backcountry, but also said you can never know how a search and rescue mission will end.

"You'd be surprised with how resilient some people can be," she said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure