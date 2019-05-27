

CTV News Vancouver





A climber was airlifted to hospital Monday after falling several metres off a popular route in Squamish.

Search and rescue officials confirmed that the male climber fell five metres off a crag called Electric Avenue near the Cheakamus Canyon.

Rescuers reached the man and brought him to a waiting air ambulance.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said he was in serious but stable condition at the time.

They were alerted to the incident by a 911 call that came in at around 3:15 p.m. Monday.