Climber airlifted to hospital after fall near canyon
The area where a climber fell is seen from CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9 on Monday, May 27, 2019 near Squamish.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 5:24PM PDT
A climber was airlifted to hospital Monday after falling several metres off a popular route in Squamish.
Search and rescue officials confirmed that the male climber fell five metres off a crag called Electric Avenue near the Cheakamus Canyon.
Rescuers reached the man and brought him to a waiting air ambulance.
B.C. Emergency Health Services said he was in serious but stable condition at the time.
They were alerted to the incident by a 911 call that came in at around 3:15 p.m. Monday.