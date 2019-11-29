VANCOUVER -- Climate protesters marched through downtown Vancouver staging a "mock funeral" while stopping traffic at Robson and Burrard streets.

The protesters, members of the group Extinction Rebellion, marched with a black coffin, which had the words "Change or Die" printed on the side.

Participants were dressed in black and red costumes for what they called a "funeral service for the future of our plant, our ecosystems, and for the lives lost in the climate crisis."

The protest was meant to disrupt shopping on Black Friday, which the group referred to in a statement as "consumerism's holiest day."

The group said its members would be "prepared for, and expecting arrest for this disruption."

Other chapters of Extinction Rebellion also staged similar protests around the world on Friday.