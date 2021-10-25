Climate protest expected to cause delays, detours near Vancouver airport

VANCOUVER -

A planned protest by climate activists has prompted a warning for travellers that they could face delays en route to Vancouver International Airport.

The group Extinction Rebellion has announced plans to "disrupt airport access" beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday as part of a two-week campaign of events designed to draw attention to the global climate crisis.

"Justin Trudeau claims to be a climate leader, and yet, his government supports extinction projects like the TMX pipeline and continues to subsidise fossil fuels despite promising to phase these out," the group said in a news release.

Climate protesters have blockaded several major intersections and traffic arteries in Metro Vancouver since the campaign began, resulting in a number of arrests.

Attendees are expected to meet at Miller Neighbourhood Park in Richmond for a news conference before heading toward YVR.

Richmond RCMP said it's aware of the planned demonstration and that officers will be "working with organizers on scene to ensure that all protest activity is carried out safely, in accordance with federal and provincial laws, and does not interfere with public safety operation in or around the airport."

Drivers have been asked to watch for protesters in the area of Templeton Street and Grant McConnachie Way. Authorities also recommended that travellers plan ahead to ensure they can make it to their terminal in time.

In a statement, Vancouver International Airport suggested that travellers consider taking the Canada Line, which connects to YVR from downtown Vancouver in 26 minutes, rather than driving.