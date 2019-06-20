

Friday is the first official day of summer in the northern hemisphere, and in Metro Vancouver, it’s going to feel like it. Environment Canada’s Friday forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 22 degrees.

The next few days of summer could end up feeling more spring-like, however, with a 30 per cent chance of showers projected for Saturday night and a similar chance of precipitation for Sunday through Wednesday. Temperatures after Saturday are expected to drop back into the high teens.

Those looking to enjoy the first day of summer sun on Friday should make sure they’re prepared. Environment Canada’s UV index for Friday is expected to be high, meaning there will be a greater risk of skin damage for those spending extended periods of time in the sun. Sunscreen will be a must for those planning a trip to the beach or drinks on a patio.