

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police say a group of civilians helped arrest a 23-year-old man from Calgary in connection with an hour-long crime spree in the city's east side Tuesday.

The alleged series of offences began at around 3:20 p.m. when a 64-year-old woman standing at the intersection of Main Street and East King Edward Avenue had her purse taken from her. Police say she was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a struggle with the alleged thief.

About five minutes later, a 1999 Toyota van that was left running on Main Street and East 19th Avenue was stolen.

At around 4:25 p.m., a man standing in line at a restaurant on Kingsway near Fraser Street reached into an open cash register and tried to make off with the till, police say.

"Witnesses chased the suspect and were eventually able to hold him for police," a statement from police read.

Two of the witnesses suffered minor injuries.

Walker Franciscas Frijters has been charged with robbery, assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of theft and assault causing bodily harm.

He remains in custody.