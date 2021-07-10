VANCOUVER -- The City of Delta is praising members of its Engineering Operations Team after they rescued a family of ducklings from a storm drain.

At the start of a video shared on the city's social media accounts Friday, the baby ducks can be seen huddled at the bottom of the drain on the side of a highway.

The workers remove the cover from the drain and soon gather the ducklings into a bucket, carrying them to a nearby marsh at the edge of a farm.

The little ducks swim out into the water, as the workers call out after them: "Where's mom?"

The question gets its answer within seconds, as a mother duck swoops in and lands on the water near the ducklings, gathering them up and leading them away.

"Reunited, and it feels so good," one of the workers sings.