VANCOUVER -- The City of Vancouver has launched a new initiative it hopes will help connect with groups that wish to donate goods or services to help with the response to COVID-19.

The initiative, Give a Hand Vancouver, is looking to connect with organizations that are interested in donating or providing low-cost offers on large quantities of materials and services, which the city says can include medical supplies, cleaning products or food.

The city hopes the new program will help funnel all the offers through one main source, which in turn will help those resources be deployed effectively.

"In true Vancouver fashion, businesses, organizations, and individuals are asking what they can do to help," said Mayor Kennedy Stewart in a news release. "That's why we're launching Give a Hand Vancouver, an easy way to let us know if you have materials, supplies, or services to contribute. If you think you can help, I invite you to join in and help fight for our city."

Vancouver fire chief Darrell Reid, head of the city's COVID-19 emergency task force, said the city has received numerous offers of "equipment, space and time" from organizations across the city.

"To watch our residents band together in this time of crisis has been inspiring," he said.

For individuals who wish to make a financial contribution, the city is asking for people to donate to the Vancouver Foundation's Community Response Fund.