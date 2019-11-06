VANCOUVER – With concerns circulating about possible high lead content in water supplies nationwide, the City of Vancouver is hoping to reassure residents of the quality of water in the city.

On Monday, results were released from a year-long investigation, conducted by more than 120 journalists from nine universities and 10 media groups.

The team reviewed thousands of previously undisclosed results and tested water from hundreds of homes in 11 different cities. Throughout the investigation, researchers recorded lead levels above national safety directives, including at some schools and daycares. About one-third of tests exceeded the Canadian guidelines.

In response to those results, the City of Vancouver issued a statement Tuesday letting residents know that lead pipes were phased out of water distribution systems in the 1980s and 1990s.

"The City of Vancouver takes the health and safety of its residents very seriously. We routinely test water flowing through our distribution system and can confirm lead levels are within Health Canada's lead guidelines of five parts per billion," the statement said.

There was no mention, however, of older homes that may still have lead in pipes or plumbing fixtures. The city's statement said its "jurisdiction over water quality ends at the property service connection."

In Canada, there is no national mandate to test drinking water and agencies that conduct tests have no obligation to inform residents. Provinces set their own rules for water testing and lead pipe replacement and in B.C., municipalities are not required to test tap water.

In Prince Rupert, lead levels were recorded at 15.6 ppb, which is higher than levels in Flint, Mich. The U.S. city made headlines in 2014 after the drinking water was changed to a cheaper source and lead from pipes leached into the water, exposing more than 100,000 people to elevated levels.

Leona Peterson, a Prince Rupert resident, said her family has started taking precautions.

"When I brush my teeth, when I have a shower and I wash my clothes, that's what my tap water's used for. All other consumption comes from the water jug," Peterson said.

One researcher said they didn't know how widespread the issue was.

"We didn't realize there was such an uncontrolled problem with lead in our water supply in Canada, " said Bruce Lanphear.

The City of Vancouver said that it performs metals sampling twice per year at five sites in the water distribution. Those sites are picked by Metro Vancouver and the samples are analyzed by a certified laboratory.

With files from CTV News' Bhinder Sajan, Jonathan Forani and Alexandra Mae Jones