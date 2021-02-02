The mayor of Delta says the city wants to become the lease-holder of a hospice building that has been the site of a dispute between the society that operates it and the Fraser Health authority.

The health authority terminated its contract with the Delta Hospice Society last year over its refusal to comply with a provincial rule that requires hospices to provide medical assistance in dying.

The society has been ordered to vacate the Irene Thomas Hospice by Feb. 25 and last week indicated in a public letter that it would co-operate with Fraser Health so dying patients won't have to move.

Mayor George Harvie is urging Fraser Health to stay strong in its commitment to end the contract with the hospice society.