City launches contest to celebrate 'golden lawns' amid Metro Vancouver watering ban

This photo posted online by the City of Port Coquitlam shows a "golden lawn" amid a drought. This photo posted online by the City of Port Coquitlam shows a "golden lawn" amid a drought.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener