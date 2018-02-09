A Surrey city councillor is calling the situation facing pregnant women on the Surrey Strip "heartbreaking," and has vowed to help expectant mothers living on the street.

Pregnant women face harsh conditions living in tents on the notorious stretch of 135A Street. They're often struggling with drug dependence, but some say staying warm is the biggest challenge.

One mother CTV News spoke with gave birth on a sidewalk last year before paramedics arrived.

"I will personally make sure this is brought to [city outreach workers'] attention and get a report back about what's being done about it," Coun. Vera LeFranc said.

She said the city has been working to help homeless mothers, and added they've just received funding approval for a new shelter to be built on city land.

The facility, which will be run by the Elizabeth Fry Society, will have 30 shelter beds and 57 units of housing to serve 108 women. But it could take up to two years to open.

Even then, Shawn Bayes, the executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver, said the new beds wouldn't be enough to meet the chronic need.

The shelter that's already in place for homeless pregnant women in Surrey is always full and women are turned away almost every day.

"It's terrible to have to turn anyone away," said Maura Gowans of Maxine Wright Place. "There's just a huge need for this and there's not enough resources,"

LeFranc thinks that more needs to be done.

The provincial minister responsible for housing was not available for an interview, but the ministry said in a statement that it is working to build more supportive housing units and permanent modular homes in Surrey.

"We are also working with our non-profit partners in the community on additional projects to help vulnerable people, including at-risk women and children," it said.

