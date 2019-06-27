

CTV News Vancouver





Surrey Coun. Brenda Locke has announced she's leaving the Safe Surrey Coalition, citing problems with Mayor Doug McCallum.

The second member of the Safe Surrey Coalition to leave recently, Locke said McCallum's governing style has become problematic. She also said the mayor's criticisms of her concerns around the city's shift to community policing was a factor in her decision.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.