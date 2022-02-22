Cities in B.C.'s Lower Mainland open warming shelters amid cold snap

Several cities across B.C.'s Lower Mainland have opened up warming shelters, in response to a cold snap hitting the South Coast.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound.

It’s expected to be the coldest in the overnight hours, with temperatures dipping between -5 C and -10 C.

Meteorologists say it will warm up a bit during the day, but will remain below seasonal normals.

“These cold temperatures combined with strong outflow will result in wind chill values near -10 to 15 this morning and tonight,” wrote Environment Canada in a bulletin Tuesday morning.

Several cities in the Lower Mainland have activated warming centres in response.

In Burnaby, the Bonsor Recreation Complex will be open 8:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily until the extreme cold has passed.

The City of Vancouver has also activated its warming centres in addition to extreme weather response shelters.

Additional shelter spaces have been opened up at:

Directions Youth Services Centre

Tenth Church

Cascades Church

Evelyne Saller Centre

Langara YMCA

Bud Osborn EWR

Powell Street Getaway

Meteorologists say the wind will likely gradually weaken Tuesday night, but the frigid temperatures are expected to stick around for another day.

“A warming trend is expected starting on Thursday,” reads the Environment Canada bulletin.

Experts are urging everyone to dress in warm layers and keep a close eye on pets and outdoor animals.