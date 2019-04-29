

Cirque du Soleil LUZIA

Opens October 3

Concord Pacific

cirquedusoleil.com/luzia

LUZIA opens October 3 at Concord Pacific! Tickets go on sale 10am, PST Friday, May 10

Experience rain under the big top, jaw dropping acts and larger than life props in this unique production unlike any show you have ever seen before

LUZIA takes you to an imaginary Mexico, like in a waking dream, where light ("luz" in Spanish) quenches the spirit and rain ("lluvia") soothes the soul. With a surrealistic series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity.