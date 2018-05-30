

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark is joining the Bennett Jones law firm as a senior advisor in its Vancouver office.

The firm says Clark will join its government affairs and public policy team, which also counts former deputy prime minister Anne McLellan and former foreign minister John Baird as members.

Bennett Jones CEO Hugh MacKinnon says in a statement that Clark's focus on economic growth through trade fits in well with the interests of the firm's clients.

Clark resigned as B.C. premier last summer, having served in the role since 2011, after the provincial New Democrats formed a minority government with the support of the Green party.

Bennett Jones is a Canadian firm with more than 380 lawyers and business advisors in nine offices.