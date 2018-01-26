B.C.'s former premier Christy Clark has weighed in on recent sexual misconduct allegations against Canadian politicians, saying a lack of women in top government positions contributes to sexist behaviour being tolerated.

Clark thanked the women who had come forward in a lengthy Facebook post Friday, adding that sexual assault, harassment and unwelcome advances are "damn hard" to talk about.

"Thanks to lots of brave women who are making their voices heard, change is finally afoot," she wrote. "I am delighted."

The post comes days after Patrick Brown, former leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party, and Kent Hehr, former Liberal MP, both stepped down after denying sexual misconduct allegations.

"The vast majority of men would never behave the way that Patrick Brown and Kent Hehr are alleged to have behaved," she wrote. "But the fact is that in a workplace with few women, as politics very much still is, sexist and inappropriate behaviour happens a lot."

Clark wrote that she "saw plenty of frat boy behaviour" during her 25 years in politics and promised herself she would try to change it if she ever got the chance to lead.

"It’s an awful lot harder for sexist behaviour to go unnoticed or be deliberately ignored when there’s a woman in the room," she wrote.

Clark was the first woman ever to be elected as premier of B.C. She was first elected as a B.C. MLA in 1996 and served as premier from 2011 to 2017.

She said her cabinet had more women than in any previous decade, and that she appointed women to key roles like attorney general, solicitor general and to lead BC Hydro.

"I didn’t trumpet these stats because I didn’t want a single one of my female colleagues to be treated as though they were there for any other reason than that they were qualified for the job," she wrote.

Clark went on to offer advice to get more women in politics. She told citizens to give smart, qualified women a chance when casting a vote. She told political parties to make sure women get nominated and also to make sure they get to run in sure-bet ridings.

She also advised first ministers to add women to their senior civil service.

"Having a gender balanced Cabinet won’t have an impact if the bureaucrats who do the heavy lifting are almost all men," she said.