

The Canadian Press





LACOMBE, Alta. -- Christopher Cattrall, the brother of "Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall, has been found dead on his property in rural southern Alberta, according to police.

The actress tweeted Sunday afternoon that she and her family were announcing Christopher's "unexpected passing" -- less than 24 hours after she took to Instagram to ask for help in searching for her brother.

"At this time we ask for privacy," Cattrall said in the post. "We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

RCMP had said the 55-year-old was last heard from on Tuesday, and was believed to have been at his home on a rural property in Lacombe, Alta., at the time.

Police said in a news release Sunday afternoon that Cattrall's body was found on that property.

"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death will continue by the RCMP, but preliminary information indicates that his death is not being considered suspicious," RCMP said in the release.

Police said they would not be commenting further on the case out of respect for the family.

Kim Cattrall, who was born in the U.K. but spent much of her childhood in Canada, had said in an earlier Instagram post that her brother's keys, cellphone and wallet were left on a table in the house, and his front door was unlocked and his seven dogs were left alone.

Police did not confirm those details.

RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott said earlier Sunday that a relative checked Cattrall's home on Friday and that's when police were notified he was missing. She said police and search and rescue had checked the property.

Police issued a news release asking for the public's help finding him, and Kim Cattrall also made an appeal online

"He's a one of a kind brother," Kim Cattrall wrote in her earlier social media post. "Help us bring him home safe."