Christmas road rage incident on North Shore prompts warning about replica guns

A replica airsoft pistol seized during a tense police incident in North Vancouver, B.C., on Christmas Day is seen in an RCMP handout image. A replica airsoft pistol seized during a tense police incident in North Vancouver, B.C., on Christmas Day is seen in an RCMP handout image.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener