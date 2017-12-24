

A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in downtown Vancouver on Christmas Eve.

Officers, paramedics and firefighters all responded to the scene on Homer Street between Robson Street and Smithe Street just after 3 p.m. Blood could be seen near the lobby of the Beasley Tower.

Officers taped off an area in front of several businesses and spoke to witnesses nearby.

“Our officers arrived shortly after receiving the 911 calls, but the suspects had already fled,” said Const. Jason Doucette. “Unfortunately, the victim is not cooperating with our investigators."

The victim, 36, was seriously injured having suffered multiple stab wounds.

Based on the information collected so far, investigators believe it was likely a targeted attack and that the public is not at risk.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim