Christmas Eve shooting in Richmond sends 1 to hospital in serious condition, EHS says

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a Christmas Eve shooting in Richmond, B.C.

According to B.C. Emergency Health Services, police and paramedics were called to the 8500 block of Greenfield Drive, not far from the intersection of Francis and No. 3 roads, around 4:30 p.m.

Three ambulance vehicles were dispatched, including an advanced life support unit and a supervisor, an EHS spokesperson told CTV News.

EHS confirmed that one person had been shot and was transported to hospital.

CTV News has reached out to Richmond RCMP for more information. This story will be updated Sunday if a response is received.