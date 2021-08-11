VANCOUVER -- A Chilliwack, B.C., man is revelling in a sweet moment after winning a $1 million dollar lottery prize.

Randy Moore told the B.C. Lottery Corporation that he and his wife went to Cottonwood Mall to satisfy a chocolate craving when he decided to check his Lotto Max ticket from the July 6 draw.

"We had just picked up some chocolate and thought I was indulging," Moore said in a news release from the BCLC.

"I asked the retailer to check the ticket, the amount came up on the screen and people started to gather and all of a sudden they started to applaud."

Moore said he wasn't able to speak for a few moments and that he's been reliving that day over and over again ever since.

After discovering the big win, the couple quickly shared the happy news with their two sons.

"They are both really excited," said Moore.

As for what he plans to do with his newfound fortune, Moore said he is eyeing retirement.

"It feels so great to be a winner. I am ready to retire and this will only make it sweeter."

Moore also plans on purchasing a new truck and is looking forward to organizing a family vacation in the near future.

So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $108 million in winnings from Lotto Max draws.

The chances of winning a Lotto Max jackpot or one of the $1 million Maxmillions prizes, both of which require matching all seven numbers without using the bonus number, are estimated at about one in 33.3 million, according to the BCLC.