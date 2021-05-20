Advertisement
Chocolate gateaux cake with chocolate buttercream
Here's how to make the chocolate gateaux cake with chocolate buttercream featured on the CTV Morning Live Cook Off on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Chocolate Gateaux Cake
Ingredients
- Butter 1/2 cup
- AP flour 1 cup
- Baking powder 1 tsp
- Baking soda 1/2 tsp
- Salt 1/4 tsp
- Cocoa powder 2/3 cup
- Buttermilk 1 cup
- Coffee (brewed and cooled) 1 cup
- Sugar 1 cup
- Brown sugar 1 cup
- Eggs 3 eggs
- Vanilla extract 1 and 1/2 tsp
Process
Melt butter and set aside.
Combine and sift flour, b.soda, b powder, salt and cocoa powder into a large bowl.
In separate bowl whisk together buttermilk and coffee.
In a another bowl whisk together eggs, sugars and vanilla together.
Combine buttermilk mixture and egg mixture together.
Whisk in flour mixture and melted butter.
Pour into 6” cake pan.
Bake at 350 for about 70 mins or until centre comes out clean when dipped with a toothpick
Chocolate buttercream
Ingredients
- Granulated sugar 2 1/4 cup
- Water 1/2 cup
- Egg whites 8 egg whites
- Butter 3 1/4 cup
- Dark chocolate melted 1 cup
Process
Melt and cook sugar and water to 118C until bubbling for a good 5 mins.
Whip egg whites to medium peaks.
Add sugar mixture to egg whites and whip until cool and a stiff melted marshmallow texture.
Then slowly add butter bit by bit.
Once incorporated whip until fluffy and smooth.
Add melted chocolate and whip till incorporated and creamy.
Set aside till cake is completely cooled before icing. Use the chocolate buttercream and coat/decorate the finished cake!